Kingsbridge, Salcombe & Modbury Chamber of Commerce have organised a ‘Sip, Savour, and Network September Business Club’ at Salcombe Gin & Primo.
It’s set to be an evening of networking, inspiration and celebration.
It will be happening on Thursday September 26 with arrival at 5.45pm and starting at 6pm at Salcombe Gin Bar for anIntroduction, networking and Hot Spots from Steve Frame of Salcombe Live and Phil Ward RNLI Field of Light and Steve Mammatt who will outline more about a proposal for Kingsbrige Fringe in September 2025
At 6.45pm there’s a Speaker Session: Chris Shears, Head of Economy, SHDC, will outline the Community Economic Plans (CEP), how they aim to drive growth in the South Hams and what this means for local businesses.
There will stunning views across the estuary with the first part of the evening free for all Chamber members.
Following the meeting, they head to Primo, Salcombe's new waterside pizzeria, for a ticketed pizza supper.