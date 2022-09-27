Sheltered housing is of great value to UK society in so many ways. Promoting improved health, it reduces pressure on the NHS, supports the wellbeing of residents and provides safety and security for vulnerable people – demonstrated no more clearly than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Living in inappropriate, unaffordable or insecure accommodation can pose serious mental and physical health challenges. In 2021, BRE Group calculated that inadequate housing was costing the NHS at least £1.4bn per year, a figure only likely to have increased as the effects of the housing crisis have deepened. Specialist housing for older people also delivers an annual saving to the taxpayer of around £3,000 per person through reduced reliance on health and social care services.