Slapton Sands a Top Ten beach

A South Hams beach has made it into a national Top Ten.

Slapton Sands is revealed amongst the best in the UK in a new survey.

Holidaycottages.co.uk have collated data on more than 550 beaches across the UK to crown the creme de la creme for 2022.

The top ten beaches scored highly in every category, making them a fantastic place to enjoy a summer beach day.

The top beaches in the UK, in no particular order, are: Fistral Beach, Cornwall, Watergate Bay, Cornwall, Saunton Sands Beach, Devon, Slapton Sands Beach, Devon, West Kirby Beach, Merseyside, Camber Sands, East Sussex, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall, Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, Pendine Sands Beach, Carmarthenshire and Newport Sands Beach, Pembrokeshire.

The beaches have been rated on various criteria including: the availability of parking, toilets, lifeguards, cafes, water quality, accessibility, water sports available and whether the beach is dog-friendly.

Commenting on the findings, Shannon Keary, PR & Communications Manager at the company said: “Whether you live by the coast or have fond memories of holidays by the sea from your childhood, here in the UK we really value our time spent at the beach. Whilst we all have our own personal favourites, it was really interesting to dive into the facilities of each beach to find which ones have the most to offer, hopefully helping people to discover somewhere new for 2022.