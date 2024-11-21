Good Morning - or maybe not that good...
Heavy snow has been falling across Devon this morning and causing predictable disruption as it falls and accumulates.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 5am today (Thursday, November 21) until 3pm for parts of Devon and Somerset with Exmoor facing up to 10cm of snow.
There are multiple road closures across the county due to the weather and more than 50 schools across the county are closed at the moment - a full list is available at: https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/