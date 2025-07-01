South Brent Amateur Dramatic Society completed a week of events for its Centenary celebrations.
On Saturday June 28 festivities began with a Village Fun Day; traditional sideshows, teas, a jazz band, children’s sport, a dog show and egg throwing entertained a 600-strong crowd.
The Village seven -a-side cricket competition followed on Sunday, drawing in teams of mixed experience to tussle for the prized medals, the SBADS team were the eventual winners in a nail biting final.
The week continued with daily events, ‘killer’ skittles, Fun Bingo, a film night, a treasure hunt and a fun run.
All were well attended with around 1,200 participants through the week.
Friday evening’s quiz night, with quiz master Mark ‘The Oracle’ Vickers was sold out, with people being turned away at the door.
SBADS is starting a Youth Theatre Project for South Brent to which any surplus funds will be donated.
South Brent Amateur Dramatic Society is almost always known as SBADS.
Members range from 8 to 80+, come from a wide range of backgrounds, do all sorts of day jobs and not all are from South Brent itself.
All are involved because making brilliant productions to entertain south Devon is both rewarding and fun.
SBADS usually stages two or three productions a year in South Brent Village Hall on the edge of Dartmoor National Park.
They perform a wide variety of productions, ranging from one-man shows through full-cast plays to larger-than-life and ever-popular pantomimes.
Behind every SBADS performance is a team designing, building and painting the scenery, making realistic props and cunning contraptions, creating stunning costumes, arranging atmospheric lighting and surprising effects, making music, styling hair and applying make-up, selling tickets and staffing the bar.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.