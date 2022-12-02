Susanne Archard, Coordinator of South Brent & District Caring, said ‘We are honoured to be presented with this award which acknowledges the work and dedication of our team of fabulous volunteers. There is no doubt that South Brent & District Caring volunteers have made a huge difference to hundreds of local people and families across the years. We will continue that work in addition to now also offering a warm, welcoming, and free space for people this winter.’