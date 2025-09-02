University Centre South Devon, part of South Devon College, has been rated top by its students in an independent survey.
Eighty-eight per cent of higher education students at the University Centre took part in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS), which gives students the chance to share honest, anonymous feedback about their college or university.
Highlights from the survey include:
98.4 per cent satisfaction with how good the teaching staff are at explaining things
96 per cent satisfaction with how well the course has developed the knowledge and skills our students need for their future
95 per cent satisfaction with how well teaching staff support student learning
97.6 per cent satisfaction with communication about mental health and wellbeing support services.
Dr Katherine Jones, Dean of Higher Education Quality & Academic Registrar, said: “These results are a credit to the work of all the staff and teams across the University Centre, demonstrating their commitment to excellent teaching, learning and support for our higher education students."
“The survey is a very good representation of our student experience. It’s a snapshot of how our higher education students are feeling. This helps inform us and we can use the information for our strategic planning, giving us areas for development and help us build on our strengths.”
Becoming a South Devon graduate, explained Dr Jones, is about working towards academic, personal and work-ready knowledge, skills and behaviours.
“These will help to secure a strong grade with professional knowledge, skills and behaviours that employers are seeking. Our courses give every student the knowledge and skills for a career in their chosen field.
“Beyond this, they will become work-ready through work-based learning, placement activities and assessments that reflect the real world of work, a tutorial curriculum that inspires them and enrichment activities arranged by their programme team or the wider University Centre," she added.
Two years ago, the University Centre was reaccredited with the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Gold award.
TEF is a national scheme run by the Office for Students (OfS) and is a recognition of excellent, outstanding teaching and learning in higher education. The Gold accolade is the highest level that can be achieved within the TEF framework.
The award enables students to make informed choices about their chosen college or university, providing peace of mind that they will receive the highest quality in education provision, whilst receiving support and guidance on their future careers.
The Gold award is defined as ‘consistently delivering outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students’, and it is the second consecutive Gold award received by the University Centre.
Olly Conway recently completed a BSc (Hons) degree in Sports Coaching at the University Centre and has thanked all the staff for their guidance throughout his degree: "I found the teaching to be really positive and all the lecturers have had a great impact on my decision to further my education within sport.
The staff have been supportive in their feedback and approach to any question regarding all academic work. Additionally, they have supported me and many others through our personal lives, and I have always had a great rapport with all coaches and staff members.”
