Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded NHS England Silver Award for Work Experience for its work to support people into health and care careers.
The Trust is one of the first NHS organisations in England to have integrated acute and community health services with adult social care.
The award highlights the commitment of staff across the organisation who give their time to welcome work experience learners, explain their roles and help people gain a real understanding of what it’s like to work in health and care.
As the largest employer in Torbay and South Devon, the Trust plays an important role in creating opportunities for local people.
Work experience is a key part of this, supporting wider participation and helping individuals who may not otherwise have considered a career in health and care.
Amber Watson, Work Experience Administrator, led the Trust’s submission for the Work Experience Quality Standard, bringing together examples from teams across the organisation.
Amber said: “This is a real team achievement. The feedback we received highlights just how much our colleagues care about giving people a good experience.
“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who makes time to support learners.”
The Silver Award reflects the strengths of the Trust’s current work experience programme and also provides helpful guidance on areas for future improvement.
Jess Piper, Acting Chief People Officer, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement and of the colleagues who make work experience possible.
“Their kindness, enthusiasm and support open doors for people of all ages, helping to grow the health and care workforce of the future.”
Chief Executive Joe Teape said the award belonged to staff across the Trust who welcomed learners into their teams and supported them during their placements.
