Following a successful series of free taster sessions in September, South Hams Indoor Bowling Club has welcomed several new members, many now competing in internal leagues.
The club, based at Quayside Leisure Centre in Kingsbridge, is offering three free sessions starting on Sunday 9 November, 10.30am–12.30pm.
Open to all ages and abilities, indoor bowling is a sociable, low-impact sport that can help improve fitness and coordination.
Coaching and advice will be given and bowling woods are provided – the only requirement is to bring flat-soled shoes.
The indoor season runs from October to April, with leagues and county-level competitions.
To find the bowls hall, enter via the main reception and it is situated beside the swimming pool.
For details, contact Dave on 01548 853396.
