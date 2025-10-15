Two teenagers were arrested yesterday in connection with incidents at Derby Road in Kingsbridge
Police were called at 9.30am yesterday (October 14) following reports of four missing youths - two boys and two girls.
As a result of police enquiries officers attended a property where it was found the youths had illegally gained access.
A report of a sexual offence was subsequently made.
One of the boys was said to be in possession of a knife and making threats to harm himself.
Two teenage boys from Kingsbridge were arrested.
One has been charged with a breach of a civil injunction and remanded to appear at Exeter Law Courts today (October 15) .
He was also arrested on suspicion of a breach of a civil injunction, criminal damage, burglary with intent to steal, and two sexual offences against a girl under 13.
He has been bailed in relation to the burglary and sexual offences. He will face no further action in relation to the criminal damage allegation.
The second teenage boy was arrested on suspicion burglary with intent to steal. He has been released on bail.
