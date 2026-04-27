Homes in rural South Devon that rely on oil and gas for their heating are to receive help from their local council.
South Hams Council has welcomed almost £120,000 from the government to hand out to the households worst hit by the soaring cost of heating oil following the outbreak of war between the US and Iran.
The money is not available to all homes heated off-grid, but is meant for those in acute need, especially where there is a risk of losing access to heating or hot water.
A report to a meeting of the South Hams executive committee said: “It is important for the council to act quickly to help low-income households experiencing financial shock through the spike in the cost of heating oil.”
And members also drew attention to the fact that a number of local homes were heated by liquid petroleum gas (LPG) which had also been the subject of major price hikes. South Hams Council intends to help those as well.
Cllr Simon Rake (Lib Dem, Blackawton and Stoke Fleming) said: “It is a measure of how little this government understands rural communities that they have put in this welcome support for heating oil without putting in any support for LPG.”
And, he said, making money available to struggling households was ‘of vital importance’.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood (Con, Woolwell) said fuel prices were ‘extortionate’ and added: “For those people living hand to mouth life is tough. There are people who are having to decide between food and heating.”
Councillors agreed to offer immediate support to low-income households facing the financial ‘shock’, working quickly as vulnerable residents may face the risk of losing access to heating or hot water.
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