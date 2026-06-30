South Hams District Council has urged beachgoers to take their rubbish home if bins are full after images showed overflowing waste containers at popular coastal locations during the recent spell of sunny weather.
In a social media post, the council reminded visitors that bins can fill up quickly when beaches are busy and encouraged people to help keep the area's coastline and countryside clean.
The authority advised visitors to use litter bins where possible, but to take rubbish and recycling home if bins had reached capacity. It also encouraged the use of reusable water bottles, cutlery and plates to help reduce waste.
The appeal prompted a strong response online, with many residents calling on visitors to show greater respect for the environment.
One commenter wrote: "If you can carry it there, you can carry it back," while others argued that larger bins should be provided during peak holiday periods, describing the problem as “a recurring issue”.
Rubbish on South Hams beaches is collected primarily by South Hams District Council and private landowners, with additional support from community groups and volunteers, including Till the Coast is Clear, who focus on restoring access to beaches and upcycling or recycling waste.
Environmental groups warn that leaving bags of rubbish beside full bins can be just as damaging as littering directly on the beach. Wind and high tides can quickly scatter waste, allowing plastic and other debris to enter coastal and marine ecosystems.
Seabirds and marine mammals can mistake plastic packaging for food, which can lead to starvation, injury and death. Accumulating litter can also affect the appearance of beaches and damage the tourism economy, while increasing clean-up costs for local authorities.
A government-backed campaign, #binit4beaches, reported in 2017 that "on-the-go" litter accounted for 20% of all rubbish found on UK beaches and 63% of litter originating from the public.
The council said simple actions by visitors could help keep South Hams beaches safe, clean and enjoyable for everyone.
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