Residents who need help disposing of large household items can book a bulky waste collection through South Hams Districty Council’s website.
They can collect large household items, like a broken fridge or an old sofa, directly from your home, for £25 per item.
When using the council’s service, you can rest easy knowing your household items are being disposed of responsibly and safely.
The service is available to residential households only.
Collections take place every Wednesday, and bookings can be made up to 12 weeks in advance.
Items must be placed outside the property by 7am on the day of collection.
The service does not cover business or commercial waste, or building and renovation materials.
To see what can be collected and to make a booking, visit the bulky waste collection page at: https://tinyurl.com/mveraf2b
