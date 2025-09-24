Following our successful trial last year, South Hams District Council now have 11 electric vehicles in their shared fleet with West Devon.
The expanded fleet will be used across a range of council services, helping to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and set a leading example for others.
You will soon see the new EVs in action on the streets.
The EV strategy and action plan outlines the approach to developing and implementing an EV charging infrastructure that supports the needs of our community.
They are aiming to help provide convenient and accessible charging solutions that encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Even small actions can make a big difference towards a sustainable future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.