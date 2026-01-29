Business Information Point in partnership with South Hams District Council are hosting a careers fair in Totnes.
The free event is an opportunity for job seekers, local businesses and those looking into self-employment.
The Employment Fair is being held at Totnes Civic Hall on Tuesday, February 24 between 12 noon and 3pm.
Businesses representing various sectors will be there as exhibitors along with local organisations actively seeking people to join their teams.
It’s a opportunity to explore job opportunities from multiple employers in one place and find out about different career paths and sectors.
There will also be guidance on hand about self-employment as well as training and development opportunities.
There is also an opportunity for businesses to book a free stand by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/bdwkdvs3
