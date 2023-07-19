The South Hams has the fifth highest inward migration in Devon according to recent ONS data.
A new study conducted by researchers at UK conveyancing solicitors, Bird & Co, has uncovered the most popular regions to live in Devon, having analysed recently released ONS net migration figures.
The study breaks down the stats by County and includes statistics on net internal migration, average house prices and the average ages of people migrating to the region.
According to migration data, 451 people moved to the South Hams in the year to June 2020.
East Devon had the highest number and Exeter the lowest. The figures don’t include Plymouth.
Devon’s average house price is £344,360 and the age migration was mainly above 50,