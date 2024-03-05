THE Devon County Agricultural Association has announced that Michael Caines MBE will be President of the 2024 Devon County Show.
Michael is one of the UK's most esteemed and celebrated chefs, known for his culinary prowess and innovative approach.
Beyond his success in the kitchen, he has proven himself a visionary hotelier, a dedicated patron and fundraiser for national and local charities.
He is also a devoted advocate of farming and food in Devon – a passion that will be reflected in all his plans as President for this year’s show.
Commenting on his role as President, Michael said: “Food and farming are of course at the very heart of the Devon County Show. The two are inextricably linked - as there can be no food future without farming.
"Farmers are the caretakers of the land and providers of our regional larder. Chefs are story tellers, as are our suppliers and they connect this unique tapestry of our woven landscape to the very communities that live, work and thrive within this wonderful county of Devon.
"We must therefore protect and champion our indigenous and heritage breeds, celebrate our biodiversity, protect our ancient woodlands, orchards, wetlands and grasslands and as stewards of the countryside, embrace the need for the adoption of Regenerative Farming techniques – a need that becomes ever more urgent as we face a climate emergency.
"It’s by working together at events such as the Devon County Show, where communities with a truly diverse audience come together and are prime for getting the conversation started and forging partnerships, that will help create a better future for Devon, Food and Farming.
"To my mind, Devon has the finest larder in the UK and the Show will certainly showcase this.”
He added: ”I am delighted to be able to introduce some of the most talented chefs from Devon - winners of 'South West Chef of the Year' supported by Students from Michael Caines Academy at Exeter College, who will be performing cooking demonstrations throughout the duration of the show. Championing my vision, they will demonstrate alongside suppliers and connect the audience to our regional larder and celebrate its provenance.
"I have been working behind the scenes at the Show for some time now and have met so many of the extraordinary people charged with running this annual event. What strikes me is that whatever their role, from mowing the grass to running the livestock section to directing traffic into the car parks, the Show is their Passion in all they do. I want to find ways to spotlight and celebrate each and every one of them.
"We all recognise that farmers face huge challenges in their daily lives. Looking after our farmers to secure a better future for the industry is another personal passion of mine. I am working closely with the show organisers to look at ways to highlight some of the issues farmers face and how they can overcome them.
"We have much to celebrate, and we choose to do so every year at the Devon County Show.”
The Devon County show 2024 takes place at Westpoint Exeter on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 16, 17 and 18.