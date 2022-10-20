South Hams MP reluctantly called on PM to go

Mp Gary Streeter and ex-PM Lizz Truss (Wikimedia )

Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter earlier Tweeted that Prime Minister Liz Truss must go, ahead of her resignation today.

In the message to his almost 6,000 followers Sir Gary said: “Sadly, it seems to me we must change leader BUT even if the angel Gabriel now takes over, the Parliamentary Party has to rediscover discipline, mutual respect and teamwork if we are to (I) govern the UK well and (ii) avoid slaughter at the next election. #lastchance

We are waiting to hear from Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall for his reaction.

Kate Allen, owner at Devon-based luxury holiday lettings specialist, Salcombe Finest:

“Liz Truss has behaved like a wet lettuce throughout her faltering premiership, chopping and changing her policies to suit the pushiest of parliamentary peers.

“Not only that, but an actual lettuce has lasted longer than her time as Prime Minister.

“Pass me the salad cream.”

The Prime Minister’s resignation comments came after a string of disasters for the government beginning with the later reversed mini-budget, the sacking of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and most recently the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a chaotic vote on fracking and, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme this morning (October 20), Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan refused to say that she thought Liz Truss would fight the next election.

