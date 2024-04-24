Over the past few weeks primary schools in parts of the South Hams have been visited by RNLI lifeguards who have educated young children on important beach safety information ahead of the summer season.
Schools that have received visits are Charlton CE Primary School, West Alvington CE Academy, East Allington Primary School, Modbury Primary School, The Erme Primary School, Ugborough Primary School, Woodlands Park Primary School and Manor Primary School in Ivybridge.
The sessions are 40 minutes and delivered by trained lifeguards, and children will learn the importance of swimming at a lifeguarded beach, what the different flags mean, how to Float to Live if they get into trouble in the water, how to spot and escape a rip current and what to do in an emergency.
School children had a chance to learn and ask questions about the RNLI.
Tim Treloar, Water Safety Education Manager for the South West said:
‘Our lifeguards are really excited to return to schools this year. This programme is incredibly important leading up to the summer season where we see so many families travel to our wonderful beaches. It encourages families to plan their visit and always choose a lifeguarded beach.
‘We teach the the children about how to Float to Live, the risks in and around the water and how to seek help in an emergency. Our aim is to increase young children's awareness of the potential dangers around the coast, being aware of the weather conditions, tides and having the ability to identify beach flags.’