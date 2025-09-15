More than nine million volunteers are involved in a global campaign in September to inform the public about a Bible-based solution to end all wars.
It includes the congregations of the Kingdom Halls in Dartington/Totnes and Kingsbridge.
As terror and bloodshed continue to ravage the world scene, most notably in large-scale conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine War, the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and Sudan’s civil war, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will distribute The Watchtower No.1 2025 edition, titled “An End to War –– How?”
“We live in a time where violent conflicts, even large-scale wars, are surging.
We believe that this magazine will bring hope not only to those directly affected by them but also to anyone who is searching for peace in their life,” said Andy Wigmore, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The concise but comprehensive magazine covers topics, such as: why war and violent conflict continue, how war and violent conflict will end and finding peace despite war and violent conflict.
Perhaps the most intriguing subject covered in the magazine is the comforting answer to the question: Will we ever see a time when there is no more war?
During the month-long campaign, the Witnesses will also invite community members to a special talk with the same theme as the featured magazine.
The 30-minute discourse is open to the public and will be presented worldwide at their places of worship called Kingdom Halls.
No collections are ever taken at any of the non-profit’s events.
“We invite all to attend,” Wigmore said. “For many, what they will hear will not only be comforting but also life changing.”
There are kingdom Halls at 85A Fore Street, Kingsbridge TQ71AB and Ashburton Road, Dartington, Totnes TQ9 6EU,
The Watchtower No.1 2025, “An End to War –– How?” is available for digital download on jw.org
