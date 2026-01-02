Fire control received a few calls to a large fire in the Tigley area of Totnes which was caused by a touring caravan.
The call came just after 10pm on New Year’s Eve.
Two fire appliances were called from Totnes and Buckfastleigh.
Once in attendance, crews confirmed that a caravan on private land was well alight and crews got to work extinguishing the fire with two hose reel jets.
Crews dampened it down and the Buckfastleigh appliance was used to shuttle water from nearby street hydrant.
The fire was fully extinguished by around 11pm.
Crews were unable to determine the cause of the fire.
If you see a fire call 999 and ask for the fire service.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.