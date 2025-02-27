South Moor Vets, a Devon-based veterinary group, is 'riding the wave of growth' after opening an innovative practice in South Devon and becoming XLVets' 65th member.
The business provides pet, farm and equine veterinary services and can trace its history back 90 years when its founders visited South Devon’s farms on horseback.
It rebranded to South Moor Vets in 2005 and now employs a 105-strong team, nearly all of whom are outdoor enthusiasts, with approximately 40 horse riders and more than 20 surfers, including five of its seven directors and co-owners.
It now has four practices across South Devon in Kingsbridge, Modbury and Ivybridge, as well as a state-of-the-art Dartington practice, which opened just over 12 months ago as part of a major investment. The modern, purpose-built facility includes full surgical, laboratory and hospitalisation services.
Will McMullan, a director at South Moor Vets, said: “In recent years, South Moor Vets has grown significantly. In 2017, we had a team of 45 before relocating to Ivybridge to a modern practice with full hospital facilities and a CT scanner.
“Opening in Dartington has been another major expansion project, creating one of the most advanced veterinary facilities in the area. We’ve also recruited a team of 15 veterinary surgeons, nurses and support staff.
“Dartington has been open for just over 12 months, meaning we can now offer nearly all veterinary services in-house across our four sites, with only a small number of cases needing referral for specialist treatments. We also cover our own out-of-hours emergencies and invest heavily in staff training, ensuring we offer the widest range of services possible.
“In addition, our success is partly due to being the only independent practice in Dartington and the neighbouring town of Totnes, and one of the few independents in South Devon. New and existing clients regularly tell us they choose us for our reputation for high service levels and clinical excellence. Independence is a key factor they are increasingly aware of, and they truly appreciate having a practice that is owned and run by local people.
“We also have a low staff turnover, meaning our team genuinely know our clients and their pets and animals. Ultimately, everyone at South Moor Vets loves living and working in South Devon. The area is fantastic for horse riding, surfing, sailing, hiking, climbing, cycling and running, so it’s no surprise our team are all into these activities.”
Will continued: “Crucially, becoming a member of XLVets helps us grow while maintaining our independence. As well as being veterinary surgeons, we must also manage a complex business with 105 people.
“Recruitment, marketing, HR, finance and everything else required in a successful business aren’t skills you learn at vet school. Joining XLVets enables us to share best practice and knowledge with many of the UK’s leading independent practices. It also means we can take advantage of economies of scale when purchasing products and medicines, passing these savings on to clients, who are already enjoying the benefits of our membership.”