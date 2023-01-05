Villagers in South Pool ventured out for their annual Nativity on Wednesday 21st December.

The Nativity was started 16 years ago, and is a whole village endeavour, as the villagers work with the Millbrook Inn to put on the popular production.

Over 100 people came to the event, which takes place in the street outside the Millbrook.

Peter Waring, who helps to organise the event, described how the production is a combination of a traditional nativity play and carols, with accompaniment from the Kingsbridge Silver Band, who have taken part in every performance. He added: “we couldn’t have carols without the silver band.”

The event is a tradition in the village and has proven popular over the years. There have been 14 annual productions, with many people playing the same roles for a number of years. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nativity was unable to take place for the last two years, which made this performance even more special.

The story follows the traditional Nativity plot line, starting with the angels visiting the shepherds and ending with the three Kings visiting Jesus, with a “bit of humour” added in.

The cast included a narrator, and some very accurate depictions of characters, including a heavily pregnant Mary.

The Millbrook Inn is a 17th-century pub at the heart of South Pool, that saw new owners in 2021. The owners say: “For generations the Millbrook has held a special place in the hearts of locals and honorary locals. We know the memories it holds, and we’re committed to preserving it for future generations.”

The event also included a fundraiser for Ukraine, where visitors were encouraged to donate money to the country, which has been at war with Russia since Russia’s invasion on February 24th.