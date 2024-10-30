People taking part in the Fluent Trial must be 50 years of age or older, in good health and not have had seasonal flu within six months of starting the trial. The clinical trial team will be on hand to support everyone who takes part in the trial. They will also make sure that participants understand the important details of the trial before agreeing to take part.This is called informed consent and includes what the trial involves and any risks. Moderna, the company that has developed the investigational vaccine and the Fluent Trial programme, will reimburse participants for their trial-related time and expenses.