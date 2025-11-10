A £2m Nature Recovery Fund created by South West Water to support local community groups with a focus on the environment is now open for applications.
The fund will be available across the region to deliver tangible, community-led improvements to nature and water quality.
Susan Davy, CEO of Pennon, said: “I’m really pleased to see the Nature Recovery Fund help turn ideas into action that will help us to support community-led projects that enhance both nature and water quality.
“Across the South West, my teams and I have met so many passionate people with a deep connection to the places they live, and this fund is about backing them to make a real difference.
“More than 200 people have already joined our briefings to share their ideas and I’m excited to see those projects come to life.
“By working hand in hand with local communities, we can protect and restore our rivers, landscapes and wildlife, creating lasting improvements to water quality, biodiversity, and local pride. “
The package will support community-led projects to boost the environment by assisting environmental partnerships across Cornwall, Devon, the Isles of Scilly and a small area of Dorset where SWW delivers wastewater services.
It is expected that some of the investment will help to expand volunteer programmes focused on grassroots biodiversity and nature conservation, to be delivered by local environmental groups.
Collaborative projects to enhance rainwater harvesting and catchment management for better bathing water quality are also planned, as well as community rainwater storage.
These schemes can help to guard against storm overflow events during heavy rainfall by temporarily diverting or storing rainwater, cutting the volume of water in sewers to more manageable levels.
The Nature Recovery Fund can also be used to expand existing pond creation schemes, tree planting, and other community-driven environmental projects, with funding priorities shaped in partnership with local environmental stakeholders.
