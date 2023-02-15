South West Water is launching a public consultation on proposed plans to evolve its water resources so that future generations can continue to depend on them.
The water company’s Draft Water Resources Management Plan, which has been published this week, sets out long-term plans to maintain secure and sustainable water supplies to customers in the future, whilst protecting and enhancing the environment.
The consultation will run for 12 weeks, closing on Tuesday 9 May 2023.
Included in the plan, which covers South West Water’s approach and vision for water resources for the next 25 years, are proposals to increase the recycling of water, nurture rivers and reservoirs, protect the wildlife that depends on water habitats, and ensure a diversified mix of water resources.
There are also plans to protect household and business customers from the impacts of climate change and increasing hot and dry summers, while ensuring a resilient infrastructure that can support tourism and the long-term economic health of the region.
David Harris, South West Water’s Drought and Resilience Director, said: “2022 was an extraordinary and extreme year which provided a challenging combination of dry weather and low river flows, as our region experienced one of the hottest and driest periods in over 130 years.
'Our Draft Water Resources Management Plan 2025 - 2050 shows how we intend to manage water resources, including understanding how customer demand for water and supplies of water will change over time.
'We are determined to make the South West resilient to the increased risks of drought, to support sustainable economic and tourism growth, and to protect our environment, while reducing our carbon footprint.'
Full details of how to respond to the public consultation process are available at https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/environment/water-resources/water-resources-management-plan/
Feedback and comments received will play a key part in the development of the final plan, which South West Water intends to publish in autumn 2023.