Around 2.5 million litres of tap water is expected to be saved over the next five years thanks to South West Water’s community funding for water-saving projects in the region.
South West Water’s Water Saving Community Fund is helping projects across the South West save water through innovative solutions and has provided over £55,000 in support in the last year.
The fund supports community groups and registered non-profit organisations within South West Water’s service area who can provide a benefit to the community by saving tap water and demonstrating a reduction in water use.
Over the last year the Water Saving Community Fund has supported a range of local causes from a nurturing school’s afterschool club pond attracting frogs, toads, birds and aquatic insects, to a community food growing and nature conservation project.
One project that has received support is HealthScape CIC, which provides social support and opportunities to enhance people’s mental health and wellbeing in the local community using natural surroundings on and around the coast.
Paul Richards from HealthScape said: “Thanks to the South West Water grant for our rain water harvesting system we can now store up to 6,000 litres of rainwater which will be used to water the plants growing in our polytunnels and plant beds.”
South West Water’s Water Efficiency Delivery Manager, Paul Dommett, said: “It has been four years since we launched our innovative Water Saving Community Fund and I’m still blown away by the amount of initiatives across the South West that are identifying creative opportunities for saving tap water.
“Each project we support helps to save tap water, protect our beautiful environment and save money on bills. I’m really excited to see what other initiatives come our way in 2025.”
For more information on the Water Saving Community Fund and how to apply, visit www.southwestwater.co.uk/watersavingfund