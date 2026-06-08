With the bathing water season now underway, South West Water is sharing an insight into the work its teams carry out across the region each year to help prepare and maintain the wastewater network and protect bathing waters and coastal environments during the summer months.
Teams carry out routine checks and maintenance across the wastewater network throughout the year, helping to make sure systems continue to operate effectively as demand increases during the bathing season.
As millions of visitors make their way to the South West for their summer holidays, it becomes even more important to ensure systems continue to operate effectively as demand increases during the bathing season.
In the weeks leading up to and during the start of the season, South West Water’s teams visit wastewater treatment works, sewage pumping stations and storm overflows across the South West to check equipment, clear debris and carry out maintenance to help keep sites running smoothly.
Catchment Operators Tyler Lovanna and James Webber are among the teams who do this work across the region.
Tyler explained more about what these checks involve and why they matter: "When we visit one of our sewage pumping stations, we check our pumps are working properly and clear any debris or rag that may be trapped in them, in our screens or on site as small issues can affect how the system performs if they are not dealt with.
"We also check nearby outfalls for debris and make sure our monitors are working effectively.
“By carrying out these inspections proactively before the bathing season starts, we can identify and deal with potential problems early, repair or do maintenance on any assets if needed, and help reduce any impact on the environment.”
Routine bathing water sampling is carried out by the Environment Agency, which provides the official water quality results during the bathing season.
South West Water claims it also conducts additional bacterial sampling to support wider regulatory and investigation work where needed, particularly at priority bathing waters.
This helps to build a clearer understanding of local water quality and supports targeted action and investment where it can have the greatest impact.
Helen Dobby, Head of Environmental Performance at South West Water said the work is part of a long-term approach to protecting the environment and supporting people who use the South West’s coastline: “We know how important bathing waters are to the people who live in and visit the South West, and we want people to feel confident enjoying our beaches and coastline throughout the summer.
“As well as the major investment we are making to reduce storm overflows and improve water quality, our teams are working across the region all year round.
“This includes routine maintenance and monitoring that helps keep the network operating effectively and supports long-term improvements in bathing water quality.”
For more information about South West Water’s work to protect our rivers and bathing waters visit https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/environment/rivers-and-bathing-waters
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