Special Christmas stalls for youngsters
YOUNG entrepreneurs are invited to take part in a series of special markets organised just for them at Totnes’ popular Christmas Nights this year.
Dedicated space has been set aside for 11 to 17 year old traders to sell home made crafts or other goods during the three late night shopping events in the run up to Christmas Day.
Dubbed the FSTV MRKT, organisers Totnes Town Council has booked space in the Royal Seven Stars ballroom to give young people in the town a place to sell items they have made or sourced.
A band will play live outside the venue to help create a lively, festive buzz, while inside will also be a free children’s craft workshop.
Pitches measure 1.8 metres x 1.2 metres and cost £10 to cover table and stewarding costs. Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, said: “We wanted to support our local business savvy young people by giving them the chance to be part of the Christmas Markets in December.
“If you’re aged 11-17 years old, our FSTV MRKT is your chance to showcase your creativity and make a little extra cash before Christmas.
“We’re very grateful to the Royal Seven Stars for offering to host this event so table costs are kept to a minimum and profits for our entrepreneurs can be maximised. Space is limited, so get in touch now to book.”
Book a pitch by emailing Lisa at [email protected] Young sellers must be accompanied by an adult and no food, drink or toiletries can be sold due to insurance requirements.
The FSTV MRKT is held as part of Totnes Christmas Market and Late Night Shopping events on Tuesday 6, 13 and 20 December. For more information head to www.visittotnes.co.uk/totnes-christmas-market
