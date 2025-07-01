St Luke’s Hospice have officially reopened their beloved Plymstock Bookshop in its brand-new home on The Broadway and who better to cut the ribbon than The Gruffalo himself?
Rosie and Sophie, two of their first visitors, were thrilled to meet the special guest.
Over the past year, they’ve sold more than 27,000 books to 16,300 customers — all from under 200 square feet.
Now, they’ve we’ve quadrupled their space to welcome even more book lovers and stories.
Run by an amazing team of staff and volunteers, the bookshop is part of St Luke’s family of charity shops, supporting specialist care across the region.
You’ll find everything from children’s classics to gripping thrillers — just in time for summer reading.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.