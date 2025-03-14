Over the past month, the church has been prepared for the work, with reduced services since January, while fixtures and fittings have been removed for safekeeping. Thanks to various successful grants, particularly from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project has appointed two Activities Coordinators, Jess Langton and Grace Deathridge, in a job-share role. Along with church members, they have spent the last month preparing for closure while establishing community contacts. Jess and Grace are planning the first stages of the programme, which will engage a wide range of local groups interested in participating in community activities when the church reopens later this year.