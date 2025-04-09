“We've got something like 40 members of the friends group, so we were thinking about what sort of event we could start to organize to involve people, involve them, one bringing them in to participate within the activities, get them more involved in the church as a building, as part of the community, and also look at it as a way of hopefully raising some funds because there's a lot of expenditure that we have to be sure is covered if we want the building to remain open.