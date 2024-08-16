As most people have been enjoying the warm weather recently, it has been getting hot and sticky in a Kingsbridge convenience store as the air conditioning has failed and there is no definite date for its’ repair.
Customers and especially staff have been sweltering at the branch of Morrisons Daily in Kingsbridge.
A spokesperson for the company said: "We are really sorry for the inconvenience caused at the moment. We're working hard with our maintenance partners to have this resolved as soon as possible."
In the meantime staff are being given a bottle of water a day, the hot food cabinet has been turned off and they are being allowed to wear their own clothes.
McColls became Morrisons Daily in Fore Street in October last year following the switchover of the shop on the Promenade.
The shop incorporates a branch of the Post Office which had to close for 11 days during the switchover.