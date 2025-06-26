Royal Mail has revealed images of 10 stamps that showcase the extraordinary diversity and ecological importance of mushrooms that can be found across the United Kingdom.
Mushrooms featured in the issue are: Chicken of the Woods; Clustered Bonnet; Scarlet Waxcap; Morel; Scarlet Elf Cap; Penny Bun; Amethyst Deceiver; Collared Earthstar; Fly Agaric; and Turkey Tail.
Royal Mail worked with mycologist Geoffrey Kibby, one of Britain’s foremost experts on identifying mushrooms in the field. Kibby has written numerous books, which he also illustrates. He also produces field guides on the larger fungi of both Europe and North America.
Fungi occupy every possible ecological niche and are a vital part of the world’s ecosystems, with many species forming symbiotic partnerships with trees, shrubs and other plants.
Mushrooms come in an amazing diversity of shapes, colours and textures. From the bizarre earthstars, which open to reveal a ball-like structure full of spores, to the sponge-like and very edible morels, there are over 4,000 mushroom varieties in the UK.
David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy, Royal Mail, said: “Few people will be familiar with the breadth, variety and beauty of the fungi that are of such biological importance to our natural environment. In these stamps their contribution to the natural environment is duly recognised.”
Mycologist, Geoffrey Kibby said: "Fungi are finally getting the attention that they deserve, and now their amazing diversity and importance to our ecology is being celebrated in this excellent set of Royal Mail stamps."
The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from 27 June at www.royalmail.com/mushrooms and by telephone on 03457 641 641. A Presentation Pack including all 10 stamps is priced at £13.75. The stamps go on general sale from 3 July.
