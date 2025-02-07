City College Plymouth’s immersive classroom, located in the Nuclear Skills and Engineering building has become a transformative space for students, offering interactive, technology-driven learning experiences that redefine skill development.
The innovative facility supports advanced, industry-relevant education that equips students with essential skills for the modern workforce. The partnership also includes tailored training for staff to ensure the technology is fully integrated into the curriculum.
John Wilson, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at I-Immersive explained: “This immersive classroom at City College Plymouth is designed to enhance curriculum both in-room and also through the network of nearly 100 connected colleges across the ClassView community. We are looking forward to working closely with the college to create inspiring learning experiences for students and teachers alike.”
The immersive classroom operates as a ‘classroom without walls’, connecting students across campuses and partners using the ClassView software. This setup enables real-time, interactive sessions with other classrooms and industry experts, creating a vast, interconnected learning network that extends beyond the College’s physical boundaries.
With advanced virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) capabilities, this space allows students to access complex, hands-on learning that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive or require specialised environments.
Lance Chatfield, Executive of Technical Innovation, said: “This immersive classroom brings an exciting and essential evolution in how we deliver education. This space not only enriches our students’ learning experiences but also aligns with our mission to provide digital solutions to national skills priorities such as green energy. Through partnerships with technology leaders such as i-Immersive, we are empowering our students with digital and technical skills that enhance employability and prepare them for the demands of the modern workplace.”
The classroom supports a range of content and applications, from VR-based skills training to collaborative projects that bridge multiple locations.