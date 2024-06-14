A 1948 built steam locomotive will be heading to Kingswear this weekend.
The Mayflower will be passing Dawlish and Dawlish Warren on Saturday and Sunday as part of a tourist trip between London Paddington and the South Hams.
Run by the Steam Dreams Rail Company, the tour is diesel-hauled as far as Taunton where steam power will take over for the rest of the way to Kingswear.
Tomorrow morning it is timed to stop at Dawlish Warren at 11.54am to allow an express service train to pass and then depart at 12.01pm passing Dawlish at 12.05pm, and arriving in Kingswear at 1.14pm.
On return its return it departs Kingswear at 4.35pm, it is due to pass through Dawlish at 5.59pm and this time it will be making a stop on platform 6 at Exeter St Davids at 6.19pm until 6.31pm.
Built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company to a design by Edward Thompson, it was employed for hauling mixed traffic trains on British Railways' Eastern, North Eastern, and Scottish Regions until it was bought for preservation in 1967.
Resplendent in the early British Railways apple green livery as she was originally given when delivered in 1948, she returned to full mainline operation in early 2019 following an extensive overhaul.