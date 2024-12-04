A local church is about to host a unique, immersive nativity event on Sunday, December 15, offering a fresh take on the traditional Christmas story.
The event which will be held at Malborough Baptist Church will feature five specially decorated scenes, each depicting a different part of the nativity. Visitors will all gather in the Church's side room before the announcement of the "census" (depicting the Roman census that required Mary and Joseph to travel to Bethlehem), before kicking off the interactive journey. The first two scenes, located in the main church, include a carpenter’s workshop representing Joseph and Mary, followed by an inn scene where they are directed to the stable. Upstairs, the three kings will be presented in a regal tent, while the shepherds’ scene will take place outside on the church grounds.
The journey will conclude in a restored stable underneath the church. Historically used to house horses during services, the stable has been transformed with fresh straw and a crib, creating an evocative setting for the birth of Jesus.
At each scene, short 'skits' and carols will bring the story to life, culminating in a moving duet sung to Mary.
Children will also be invited to take part in a fun “Find and Follow the Stars” activity, searching for hidden stars to complete their special sheets.
To wrap up the festivities, guests will be treated to refreshments, including mulled wine, mince pies, and hot drinks, all served in the designated refreshments area. Entry to the event is free, and everyone is welcome.
The Nativity will take place on Sunday, December 15 from 10.30 to 11.30 am. For more information visit Malborough Baptist Church Facebook and website.