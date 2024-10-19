A SPELL of heavy rain associated with Storm Ashley may bring some disruption to transport and travel on Sunday morning the Met Office has announced.
The Yellow Warning for runs from 3am until 12 noon on Sunday, October 20.
Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, will push east across the warning area through Sunday morning.
Most areas will see 15-25 mm of rain, whilst upslopes exposed to the strong southerly winds could see 35-45 mm, possibly as much as 65 mm for parts of Dartmoor.
The Met Office adds that given recent wet weather, expected totals are likely to cause some disruption, before rain clears late morning.
What to expect
• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
• Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
• Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.
The advice for motorists is to give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
It says people cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.