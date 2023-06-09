THE sunny weather is about to be brought to a stormy end as a Yellow Warning of thunder has been given out by the Met Office.
The warning for Devon and the rest of the South West covers from Noon to 9pm on Sunday.
The Met Office says: ‘High temperatures on Sunday will trigger a scattering of showers across the warning area, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery, perhaps bringing a few places 30-40 mm in an hour.
‘The odd place, affected by multiple showers, could see more than this, perhaps in excess of 60 mm in a few hours, this being most likely across Wales and central England.
‘As well as rain, additional hazards will be hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning will be additional hazards.
‘Despite this, many places in the warning area will remain dry, or only see small amounts of rain, due to the scattered nature of the heaviest showers.’