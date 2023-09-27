The exhibition was curated by the KCC alumni, who have worked with Harbour House and Devon and Cornwall based artists to create a series of creative workshops exploring the climate crisis and local community in Kingsbridge. The exhibition, which is open to all members of the public, will include work from the Kingsbridge graduates: Phoebe Carpenter, Annaliese Paskins, Ellie Trowelle, and Uinseann Wrigley. It will also showcase new collaborative works from other artists in the local community, such as Katharine Platts and sound artist Alex Kearney.