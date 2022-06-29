Students make arty gifts in aid of charity

Nigel Lang, Devon Air Ambulance critical care paramedic receives a cheque from the head of Lifeworks College, Karen Dorow, and art teacher Michelle Skinner. ( )

Creative Dartington students showed off their artistic skills by fashioning a range of seasonal gifts to sell in aid of Devon Air Ambulance.

Students at Lifeworks College raised £309 for the charity by making Christmas, Valentine’s and Easter gifts which they sold in the Pavilion Community Cafe in Newton Abbot.

They chose to raise money for the air ambulance as part of their Social Enterprise project, and then devised a plan for various fundraising activities they could incorporate into their curriculum.

Michelle Skinner, arts teacher at the specialist further education college for post 16 students with learning disabilities, said: “We are so very grateful to The Pavilion Café in Newton Abbot for selling our products in their community café.

“Also, a big thank you to staff, families and friends who have purchased and entered our competition.

“But the biggest thank you has to go to the students of Lifeworks College for their ideas, enthusiasm and skills in order to make the products to sell.

“For a small college £309 is a great achievement”.

At Christmas time the students made calendars using photos they had taken as part of their art programme, and designed and created clay Christmas decorations.

Valentine’s Day was an opportunity to sell home-made Valentine cards and jewellery including necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

And at Easter time, the students made flannel bunnies filled with chocolate eggs.

The college also held a fundraising art competition for students, staff, family and friends.

Nigel Lang, a Devon Air Ambulance critical care paramedic visited the school to hear from the students how they had raised the money.

“I am so delighted and taken aback by the innovative ways in which the Lifeworks students have raised this money,” said Nigel.

“To give your time is so special and we rely on fantastic people like yourselves to raise the money needed each year to keep our helicopters flying and continue to save lives.”

Nigel gave his own presentation about the charity.

Headteacher Karen Dorow said: “We are all so proud of the students for the hard work that they have put into their fundraising.

“As a charity, we know the importance and benefits of fundraising and so it is wonderful to see our own students inspired in becoming fundraisers themselves.