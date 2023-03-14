Kingsbridge Rotary Club’s annual quiz night at Thurlestone Village Hall was again a great success raising funds for the End Polio Now campaign organised by Rotary International.
Organiser Clive Higgs said: “Thanks to our very generous sponsors with tremendous raffle prizes coupled with another good attendance we raised over £1600”
Club President Sylvia Griffin said: “The club agreed to give a further sum to enable us to send £2000 to this very worthwhile cause. Added to this will be an incredible £4000 to be donated to Rotary International’s End Polio Now appeal by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who offered to double any funds raised by Rotary International for this particular worldwide project”.
Kingsbridge Rotary also earmarked funds for the Shelterbox Charity based in Cornwall which was originally set up by Rotarians and they send shelters and emergency equipment to countries devastated by war and natural disasters such as earthquakes and famine.
Sylvia added: “Although everyone is aware of the difficulties currently being experienced in Turkey, Syria and Ukraine there are also humanitarian crises in other countries including Yemen, Pakistan and Mozambique where Shelterbox are currently involved and have people on the ground and we await their reports and requests for assistance”.
Kingsbridge Rotary Club also supports local projects and helped at the Christmas collection held at Morrisons with Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club who are holding funds for local suitable appeals.