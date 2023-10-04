The championship rowing season has drawn to a close with the Newquay women’s championships taking place over the weekend of September 9th and the men’s on the weekend of September 23rd.
Tara Horwood, of Dart gig club said: “Both weekends of rowing proved to be very eventful and fun, with 95 women’s crews and 76 men’s crews participating, Newquay continues to be one of the top regattas to attend.
“The Ladies’ weekend was glorious sunshine and near perfect rowing conditions – with two crews who’ve been training all season and looking for a successful conclusion to the year, the Ladies A crew finished in 2nd place in their first row, meaning automatic entry into the next round, The B’s had to race again and in a good heat came 2nd, qualifying them also into the Quarter Finals - a 1st for Dartmouth to get both crews a Sunday row.”
The event took place over the whole weekend, with more races on the Sunday.
Tara continued: “On the Sunday, after a good night’s rest, both ladies’ crews went out fighting again and put on an exceptional performance.
“Ladies A came 2nd in their race, qualifying for the Semi Finals. Ladies B, after a good fight, were now able to retire for a well-earned drink. Ladies A battled on in the semi’s with a sterling performance but then also had to lay down their oars. It all came down to the last 6 crews to finish off in the Finals.”
The final results saw Fowey A come in 1st, Caradon A come in 2nd, and Newquay A take 3rd place.
Two weeks later the Men’s Racing teams took to the water.
Tara continued: “It was a slightly different weather forecast to the ladies weekend. Storms loomed and it was decided to get all the heats completed on the Saturday and rush through all the races, which also meant removing a heat.
“All three Dartmouth crews got a good start, but there were fast heats, against some very strong crews. Dart C crew were up first and with strong competition and with a last-minute crew change their racing weekend was short lived. Dart B and Dart C both powered through their rounds to qualify through to the Quarter Finals.
“With a short break and ready to crack on with the rest of the heats with both Dart A and B crews raced against crews who later ended up in the finals after some serious digging deap – Dart A came 3rd in their round and Dart B cam 4th in theirs.”
The final results of the race were: Looe A taking 1st place, Caradon A coming in 2nd and Cadgwith taking 3rd place.