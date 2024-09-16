A new campaign to save lives by equipping around 160 Plymouth black cabs with lifesaving bleed kits has been launched, thanks to a £10,000 donation from global defence company Babcock International Group. Babcock, one of Plymouth’s largest employers, is funding the initiative in partnership with the charity RAPAID, which has already installed over 5,000 kits in taxis across five UK cities. The goal is to have emergency bandages readily available in moving cabs, providing critical aid until emergency services arrive. Alex Chivers, co-founder of RAPAID and a former Special Forces member, highlights how these military-style bandages can stop bleeding in seconds. He notes that, just like public defibrillators, these kits are designed to be simple to use and can prevent fatalities from severe bleeding. Babcock's support allows Plymouth to join this life-saving effort.