Budget supermarket giant Aldi has come out fighting after local council officers went against its plans for a new Devon store.
South Hams Council’s planning committee will decide on the plans for a new store in Ivybridge tomorrow (Thursday November 6), with officers advising them to turn it down.
They say the store off Rutt Lane will be ‘overbearing’ for neighbouring properties, but Aldi is calling on local shoppers to take ‘immediate action’. They say there is overwhelming public backing for the new store.
More than 1,200 comments have been lodged in support of the application, and Ivybridge Town Council has also backed it.
Aldi says it delivers high-quality products at low prices and will create up to 50 jobs for local people. There would be free parking and improved transport links, it says, plus trees, hedges and solar panels.
The company has revised its plans in response to earlier feedback, but planning officers are still recommending refusal.
“This is a critical moment,” said Elliott Saunders, real estate director for Aldi. “We are disappointed that our application has been recommended for refusal on one subjective point, despite us demonstrating why the planning balance weighs in favour of approval.
“We remain hopeful that the elected councillors opt to vote in favour of this investment in Ivybridge.”
“We have been through a long and constructive design process with the council and there are no objections from any of the key technical consultees. Most importantly, we know the local community wants this store, and now is the time to speak up”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.