Superyacht Bella Vita visits Dart Harbour

Luxury superyacht Bella Vita cruised into Dart Harbour for a visit to Dartmouth last week.

The multi-million-pound yacht was rumoured to belong to an international billionaire enjoying an overnight stay in the town.

Harbour pilotage rules meant that, because the boat was above 50m in the outer zone harbour limits to the Anchor Stone, it required a Dart Harbour pilot on board to lead it in and out of Dartmouth. Dart Harbour’s pilot boat Mallard dropped the pilot onboard the superyacht for its departure from the town.