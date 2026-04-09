Aggies supports the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and their families and you can support Aggie Weston’s 150th anniversary.
Whether serving at sea or based ashore, they provide personal, practical, and emotional support to strengthen wellbeing and community.
From welcoming, safe, spaces to tailored welfare services, Aggie’s is there to stand alongside those who serve – wherever duty calls.
They are holding a Big Quiz between 7pm and 9pm on Friday, April 24 at Down Thomas Hall.
£7.50 donation per person for teams of four.
Bring-your-own drinks- alcoholic or soft as there is no bar.
Crisps and nuts will be provided.
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