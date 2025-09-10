This month is Sustainable September and as Children’s Hospice South West celebrate all the ways that shopping in their charity shops, including Totnes, are helping our precious planet here’s a reminder of a way you can help.
Donate your preloved goodies and declutter with purpose this month.
They need your donations to stock their rails and as the seasons shift there's a perfect opportunity to have a clear out.
You gain space at home, they fill space in their shops we all save space at landfill for what cannot be reused or recycled.
If you’ve got questions on what you can donate and where you can visit: www.chsw.org.uk/shopping/donate-items
Hospice South West run three hospices, the closest of which is Little Bridge House in North Devon which opened in 1995.
It is a beautiful and homely stone built building surrounded by lovely gardens that provide plenty of places to play and enjoy the sunshine.
Families staying at Little Bridge House can enjoy the glorious North Devon coast, and all that it has to offer.
The old market towns of Barnstaple and Bideford are nearby, and while the hospice is on the outskirts of a small town, their next door neighbours are the cows and sheep.
The idea behind thehospices has always been to provide a home from home for everyone who stays and that includes parents, and brothers and sisters too.
The eight child-friendly bedrooms have minimal medical equipment and are decorated with favourite books, toys and DVDs for each child.
There is lovely accommodation for the rest of the family too.
The house has plenty of facilities including a main living area that forms the heart and soul of the house, cosy lounges, a messy play room for carefree creativity, a multi-sensory room with lights, sounds and textures to soothe and calm, a soft play area for safe, trouble-free fun and a hydrotherapy pool for relieving stiff joints and muscle spasm.
