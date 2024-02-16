Research conducted by Reed revealed salary expectation gaps across the UK – with workers in the South West feeling £45,000 is a comfortable salary to live on. In comparison, the average wage in the South West is currently £33,000. Pinning this against the national statistics, the South West is experiencing a less intense wage gap, with the average salary expectation gap across the UK being £14K. As part of their annual salary guides, Reed analysed more than 17 million job adverts and asked 5,000 UK workers a range of questions on their salary – both current and expected. It revealed that workers on the nation’s average salary of £35,000 would need a 40 per cent pay rise to survive the sharp increase in the cost of living – totalling up to a substantial £1.2K extra per month to keep up. To compare, workers in the South West would need an extra £1K per month.