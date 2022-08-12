SWW warning as county put on drought status
AS Devon was placed on Drought Status, South West Water has warned it will ‘take the next step to introduce water restrictions’ if unprecedented levels dry weather and demand continue.
The National Drought Group, made up of senior decision makers from the Environment Agency, government, water companies and key representative groups, joined by Water Minister Steve Double, today to announce drough status in response to the driest summer in 50 years and discussed the continued action needed.
South West Water has since issued a statement that there are no measures at the moment but urge people to save water and be careful?
‘We are here to deliver over 870 million litres of clean, safe, and reliable drinking water every day to a population of 3.5m customers and rising to ten million in the summer months,’ said a spokesperson.
‘We share water saving tips and advice with customers all year round urging everyone to play their part in avoiding non-essential water usage such as using a hosepipe in the garden or not running the tap when brushing teeth.
‘If we continue to experience an unprecedented and prolonged period of hot and dry weather, alongside extremely high levels of demand we will take the next step to introduce water restrictions to help reduce usage and to protect the environment.
‘We continue to review our position daily and will keep customers and communities fully informed via our website, social media channels as well as through the media.’
